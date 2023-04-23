Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYV opened at $41.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
