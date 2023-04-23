Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ONEOK by 266.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 480,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

