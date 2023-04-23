Peterson Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,735 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.