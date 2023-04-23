Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.551 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PBR opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

