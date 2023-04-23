Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

