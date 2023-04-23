Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $276.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.52. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $323.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,733,617. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

