Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 409,229 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

