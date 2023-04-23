Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $952,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $29,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Insider Activity

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $459.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.13 and a 200-day moving average of $439.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.