Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

