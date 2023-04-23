Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,534 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $138.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $138.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

