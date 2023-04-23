Piper Sandler Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $350.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.47. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

