Piper Sandler Trims Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Price to $12.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. Berry has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.43.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.94%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Berry by 302.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,659,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

