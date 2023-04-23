Piper Sandler Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $50.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

