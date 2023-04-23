Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $315.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.50.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $343.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $429.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Pool by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 569,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pool by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pool by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

