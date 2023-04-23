Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys 678,489 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,489 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 1.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

