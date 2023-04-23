Poplar Forest Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

