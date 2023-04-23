Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $39.38 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,433 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up 4.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $39,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.5 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

