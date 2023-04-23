Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 59,887 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 59,887 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 3.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $30,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

