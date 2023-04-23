Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

Oshkosh Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

