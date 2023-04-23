Poplar Forest Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,662 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

