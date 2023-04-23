Powerledger One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.73 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Powerledger has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $88.93 million and $16.73 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.