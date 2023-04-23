PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.14.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

