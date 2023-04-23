PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.47.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

