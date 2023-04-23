Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Global X Uranium ETF comprises 4.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,226,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 834,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

