Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,227 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $271.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

