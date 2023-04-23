Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $473.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.01. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.28.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

