Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble updated its FY23 guidance to $5.81-6.04 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.97%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

