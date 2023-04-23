Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble updated its FY23 guidance to $5.81-6.04 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average is $142.91. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $163.71.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $292,647,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 453,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after purchasing an additional 297,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

