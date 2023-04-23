Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Bought by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Prothena accounts for about 5.4% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 7,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.52. 241,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,420. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,460,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

