Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.