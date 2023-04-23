Qtum Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00010661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $306.79 million and approximately $32.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.70 or 0.06740050 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00061923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,626,806 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

