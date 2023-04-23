QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Boosted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

