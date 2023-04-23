QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

QCOM stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

