QUASA Trading Down 34.2% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $182.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00120049 USD and is down -33.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $182.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars.

