RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBB opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

