Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.