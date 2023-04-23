Red Wave Investments LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DUK opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.