Red Wave Investments LLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.