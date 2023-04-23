Red Wave Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,715 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

3M stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.24. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.77.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

