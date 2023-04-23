Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

IVLU stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

