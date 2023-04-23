Red Wave Investments LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $271.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.84 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.