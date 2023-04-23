Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

