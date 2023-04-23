Request Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.45 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $92.45 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00028228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,477.59 or 1.00041098 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0955183 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $729,797.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.