Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $373,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

