Reviewing CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CN Energy Group. and REX American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources 3.24% 5.51% 4.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of REX American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CN Energy Group. and REX American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.24 $2.23 million N/A N/A REX American Resources $855.00 million 0.58 $27.70 million $1.57 18.14

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Volatility and Risk

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REX American Resources beats CN Energy Group. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dayton, OH.

