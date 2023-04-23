Reviewing First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) & Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $290.57 million 1.79 $72.95 million $3.61 7.01 Live Oak Bancshares $682.47 million 1.53 $176.21 million $3.92 6.05

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. Live Oak Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 25.11% 12.10% 1.15% Live Oak Bancshares 25.82% 22.60% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Mid Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Live Oak Bancshares 1 3 1 0 2.00

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $41.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.89%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 44.30%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Mid Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats First Mid Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses on making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

