Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,577,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,810,045 shares during the period. Ribbon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBBN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 80,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

RBBN stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.