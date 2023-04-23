River Oaks Capital LLC Grows Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. FS Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of FS Bancorp worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW opened at $28.80 on Friday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $222.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.