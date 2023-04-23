River Oaks Capital LLC Grows Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

