River Oaks Capital LLC Has $606,000 Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

River Oaks Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $11.29 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

